Kano Pillars sack coach

Kano Pillars Football Club has announced the sack of its Technical Adviser, Paul Offor.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the club, Ali Muhammad Umar, said the termination of contract followed a decision made in good faith and with mutual consent, underscoring a shared understanding between both parties.

Daily Trust reports that Offor joined the club on a one-year contract under the previous board that was dissolved by the state government after the expiration of their interim period. The Chairman expressed his appreciation for Offor's cooperation and positive attitude throughout his stay at the club and during the discussions leading to this mutual decision.

