Kano Pillars name Abd’Allah new Technical Adviser

Kano Pillars Football Club has announced the appointment of a former Super Eagles assistant coach, Usman Abd’Allah, as its new Technical Adviser.

Daily Trust had exclusively reported on Wednesday that barring last-minute changes, the versatile coach would emerge as Kano Pillars’ new coach.

The club’s media directorate announced the appointment of Abd’Allah via its official X handle Friday morning.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we’ve reached an agreement in principle to appoint Usman Abd’Allah as our new Technical Adviser. Stay tuned for more details on the contract and what’s next for the team,” the post read.

Daily Trust reports that Abd’Allah would replace Paul Offor, whose contract was mutually terminated less than a month after he was appointed.

Abd’Allah has a strong track record, including winning the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title with Enyimba in 2019 and reaching the semifinal of the CAF Confederation Cup.

It will be recalled that the former Wikki Tourists and Katsina United coach was the frontrunner before the past management committee of Kano Pillars appointed Offor.

Abd’Allah’s immediate assignment is to return the lost glory of the former Nigerian champions by winning the NPFL title, which they last won in 2014.

The ‘Masu gida’ boys won the league title three times in a row in 2012, 2013, and 2014.