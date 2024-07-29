✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sports
SPONSOR AD

Kano Pillars get new management committee

The Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has appointed a new management committee for the state owned Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side,…

kano governor abba kabir yusuf
Kano governor Abba Yusuf

The Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has appointed a new management committee for the state owned Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side, Kano Pillars.

This is in light of the recent expiration and subsequent dissolution of the previous management board of the club.

This decision was announced in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Sunday.

While Ali Muhammed Umar (Nayara Mai Samba) is the chairman of the committee, Salisu Kosawa, Yusuf Danladi (Andy Cole), Nasiru Bello, Muhammad Ibrahim (Hassan West) -Muhammad Usman and Muhammad Danjuma Gwarzo will serve as members.

Other members include Mustapha Usman Darma, Umar Dankura, Ahmad Musbahu, Rabiu Abdullahi and Engr. Usman Kofar Naisa.

Meanwhile, Abubakar Isah Dandago Yamalash and Ismail Abba Tangalash will serve as Media Director and Deputy Media Director respectively.

The Governor also expresses confidence that members of the committee will bring their wealth of experience that bear on the affairs of Kano Pillars.

The new board is expected to work closely with the state Ministry of Youth and Sport and other relevant stakeholders in the sport industry to promote Kano Pillars FC.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories