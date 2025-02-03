Kano Pillars’ coach Abdallah suspended over poor results

The Management of Kano Pillars FC has announced the suspension of the club’s Technical Adviser, Usman Sheriff Abdallah, for three weeks, citing poor performance of the club and a confrontation with fans immediately after yesterday’s NPFL Matchday 22 goalless draw against Bayelsa United at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Recently, the ‘Sai Masu Gida’ have struggled to find consistency, securing only one win in their last three outings.

After yesterday’s match, while he was being ushered into the tunnel by security personnel, coach Abdallah was alleged to have made a jeering gesture in response to the booing fans which was interpreted to mean “that he will remain as the coach whether they like it or not”.

Earlier, in a post-match interview, Coach Abdallah insisted that he saw nothing abnormal about the result of the week 22 match.

He said: “I don’t think there is any problem. It’s football and we, just like the other side, failed to score and that’s why it ended goalless,” he said.

However, a section of the fans did not agree with the coach as reports suggested that a further verbal altercation ensued between the coach and fans. In response to these, within hours, the club’s management decided to suspend the former Enyimba, Wikki Tourists and Katsina United coach for three weeks.

In the interim, the Chief Coach, Ahmed Garba Yaro-Yaro, will take charge of the technical crew.

Pillars will now shift focus to their upcoming NPFL Matchday 23 fixture against league leaders Remo Stars in Ikenne.