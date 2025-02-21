Kano partners UK-based Muslim charity to enhance Islamic education

The Kano State Government has announced a strategic partnership with Muslim Charity for the United Kingdom to enhance Islamic education across the state.

The state government said the collaboration aims to equip Islamic schools with modern learning materials and improve overall educational standards.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Dr Ali Haruna Makoda, announced the partnership during a meeting with a delegation from Muslim Charity for the United Kingdom.

SPONSOR AD

Dr Makoda expressed optimism that the partnership would significantly enhance Islamic education, particularly within the Islamic school system, which operates under a dedicated board to ensure quality education.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Dr Samira Abubakar Abdullahi, leader of Muslim Charity for the United Kingdom, outlined the organisation’s ongoing efforts in Nigeria to support education and healthcare initiatives.

“We are here at the ministry to explore areas of collaboration and to brief the honourable commissioner on our activities,” she stated, highlighting the organisation’s contributions, including school renovation programmes, educational development projects, and healthcare services.

The Director of Public Enlightenment at the Kano State Ministry of Education, Balarabe Abdullahi Kiru, said the initiative aligns with the government’s broader commitment to strengthening the education sector.

He said the partnership would help address key challenges in Islamic education and ensure that Islamic schools receive the necessary resources for effective teaching and learning.