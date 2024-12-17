Kano NNPP loses members to APC in D/Kudu

No fewer than 2,000 members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of Kano State.

Speaking during an event organised to receive the defectors, the state APC Secretary, Malam Ibrahim Zakari Sarina, who represented the state chairman said the development was a clear indication that APC will take back Kano State in 2027.

He said, “Be patient, we know you are not happy with the way and manner the affairs of Kano State are being conducted.

“As you decamped to our party, we are sure many of you were at one point members of APC, you are opportune to have witnessed the differences between the two. Be rest assured, you are welcome.”

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Sulaiman Dalibi, said, “Today and at this moment, I want to categorically state that I and these gatherings of over 2,000 NNPP members have now moved to APC. The struggle for a better Kano will continue under a just democratic dispensation.”