Kano mosque arson: Suspect remanded for setting worshippers ablaze

An Upper Shariah Court in Kano State has ordered the remand of Shafiu Abubakar Gadan for allegedly setting a mosque ablaze while worshippers were praying.

The incident occurred during the Subhi (early morning) prayer in Gezawa LGA of the state.

No fewer than 17 people died while many others sustained varying degrees of injuries from the ensuing fire.

The accused is also charged with setting several residents on fire, resulting in grievous harm and the death of some individuals.

During the court session, the prosecution, led by Kano State’s Attorney General, Barrister Haruna Isah Dederi, presented three counts of causing grievous harm and culpable homicide against the accused.

Shafiu Abubakar Gadan pleaded guilty to the charges.

The prosecution requested an adjournment to allow the accused to secure legal representation.

In response, the presiding judge, Malam Halhalatul Huza’i Zakariyya, ordered the accused to be remanded in a correctional facility.

The case has been adjourned to May 31, 2024.

Gov Yusuf vows justice for victims

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has promised to ensure justice for victims of the mosque attack.

Yusuf, who spoke when he visited the victims at the Murtala Specialist Hospital, Kano on Monday, condemned the attack and vowed that the suspect would not go unpunished.

He stated that the state government and security agencies would pursue the matter to its logical conclusion.

The governor clarified that the incident was not related to terrorism or political violence, but rather a case of a family dispute that escalated into violence.