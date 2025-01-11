Kano milk dealers urge completion of collection centres

The Amalgamated Cow Milk Dealers Association, Kano State, urged the state’s Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP) to complete the construction of milk collection centres to facilitate the processing and storage of milk across the state.

The chairman of the association, Muhammad Alaramma, made the call during an interview with newsmen at the Kofar Wambai Cow Milk Market, Kano, on Wednesday.

Alaramma said the centres, if completed, would boost the storage of milk across all selling points in the state.

SPONSOR AD

He also urged the completion of the cold room being constructed by KSADP for the market.

He said the facility should be equipped with solar-powered energy to preserve the freshness of the milk stored in the market.

He said more than two million litres of milk were sold at the market daily, adding that the commodity was being sourced from various parts of the country, including Kaduna, Bauchi and Plateau.

Similarly, the chairman said, daily about N200 million worth of transactions were recorded from the sales of milk at the market.

He told newsmen the union had no fewer than 20,000 members, most of them young men and women.

He commended the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) for roofing the market and providing interlocking as well as a cold room for the market, through the KSADP.

Before the provision of the roofing and the interlocking, he said, the market was virtually waterlogged and inaccessible during the rainy season.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the KSADP is presently constructing and equipping milk collection centres across milk-producing communities in the state.

Each of the centres would be equipped with a 550-litre milk storage tank and its accessories – solar-powered borehole, toilet facilities, solar lighting and an office. (NAN)