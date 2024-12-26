Kano market shut down for habouring criminals, prostitutes

The Local Government Area Council of Garun Malam Local Government Area of Kano State has indefinitely closed the Kwanar Gafan Tomato Market over alleged illicit activities ranging from prostitution, adultery, homosexuality, and other immoral activities reportedly taking place within its premises and around the market.

The local government chairman, Hon. Barr. Aminu Salisu Kadawa, confirmed the development to Daily Trust citing the need to restore order to the area.

He said all market occupants must vacate the premises before January 1, 2025, warning of strict consequences for those who defy the directive.

He said, “Looking at how the market has become a centre for prostitution and other immoral activities contrary to the purpose of the market, it has to be closed indefinitely to restore sanity.

“This place has been a hiding place for criminals, armed robbers, prostitutes and other criminals alike.”

While the ultimatum, which expires on January 1, 2025, mandates that all traders and occupants pack their belongings and vacate the market, the chairman assured that a reopening date would be announced once the market’s operations have been properly reviewed.

An Islamic scholar, Imam Abdullahi Yusif Chiromawa, had expressed deep concern over the negative impact of the alleged immoral activities on the upbringing of children in the area.

“The market has become a centre of adultery, homosexuality, and prostitution for the youths and even married women,” Imam Chiromawa lamented.

A representative of the state Commissioner of Police, S.A. Gusau, assured that security agencies would ensure compliance with the evacuation order.

“It is time for the security forces to take charge of the market. We are committed to enforcing the vacation order to ensure law and order,” Gusau said.

The decision to close the market has drawn mixed reactions from residents, with some applauding the move as necessary for moral rejuvenation while others worry about its economic implications on traders.