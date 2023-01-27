Kano-Maradi rail: FG, Niger Republic sign MoU

The Federal Government of Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Republic of Niger on the Kano-Maradi rail line. The MoU was…

The Federal Government of Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Republic of Niger on the Kano-Maradi rail line.

The MoU was signed in Abuja by Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Muazu Jaji Sambo, and his foreign counterpart, Alma Oumarou.

Speaking at the event, Sambo reiterated that the project would boost trade and other socio-economic interactions between the countries and in the continent.

The minister noted that the rail line, which will start from Kano State in Nigeria and end at Maradi in Niger Republic, would facilitate the realization of the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement to which the two countries are signatories.

“I am aware that people have blood relationship across the borders so the project will expand historical cultural relationship between the people of Nigeria and those of Niger Republic.

“The project is also very important in enhancing inter-nation and continental trade,” Sambo added.

On the implementation of the project, the minister said a technical committee would be set up within seven days in accordance with Article 3 of the MoU.

He added that nomination of members and inauguration of the technical committee to take charge of the facilitation and implementation of the project would be concluded by the first week of February.

Speaking earlier, the Nigerien minister corroborated that the rail project would promote inter-nation as well as continental trade, strengthen cultural ties between the two countries and create jobs.