Kano man who married older American citizen joins US Army

Suleiman Isah, a Kano man who married a 46-year-old American citizen, Janine Sanchez, has joined the California Army National Guard, a reserve of the United…

Suleiman Isah, a Kano man who married a 46-year-old American citizen, Janine Sanchez, has joined the California Army National Guard, a reserve of the United States Army.

According to records, the California Army National Guard comprises 18,450 soldiers.

On Friday, Isah posted a picture of himself wearing the uniform of the US Army and captioned it “Alhamdullillah- forever grateful”.

The two lovers, who met on social media, got married on December 13, 2020.

Ms Janine, a chef based in Lindon, California, had flown to Nigeria for the wedding ceremony.

Over N10m substandard products destroyed in Kano

Fani-Kayode: Why Nigeria owes Atiku a debt of gratitude

The wedding, which took place at MOPOL 52 Barracks Juma’at Mosque in Panshekara, Kumbotso Local Government of Kano State, had thousands of well-wishers from within and outside the state in attendance.

A former Senator who represented Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, who is also a relative of the groom’s father, stood in as Janine’s representative (waliy).

Commenting on the new development on his Facebook page, Sani congratulated the officer and taunted those who criticized him when he supported the union.

“They criticised me for this inter racial marriage and now Suleiman Isah is happily married and got enlisted into the California Army National Guard. Congratulations,” he said.