Kano man asks for N10m to grant divorce

A newly married woman, Fatima Bashir Khalil, popularly known as Yar Albarka, has appeared before a Kano State sharia court sitting in the Post Office…

A newly married woman, Fatima Bashir Khalil, popularly known as Yar Albarka, has appeared before a Kano State sharia court sitting in the Post Office area for pouring cold water on her husband, Alhaji Nura Gambo, for refusing to give her money to celebrate her birthday which led to the husband falling ill.

Yar Albarka was arraigned by the police before Justice Nazifi Adam on a three-count charge bordering on violation of human right, breach of trust and deception.

Counsel to the husband, Badamasi Gandu, told the court that the defendant demanded some money from his client to celebrate her birthday, which he refused, and that after that she decided to injure him and later sought for divorce.

Gandu also told the court that for his client to divorce her, she had to pay him N10m which he spent in the process of marrying her.

However, when she pleaded not guilty to the charges, the court admitted her to bail on the grounds that she is still the wife of the plaintiff and adjourned to March 3.