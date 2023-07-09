Kano loses LG chair

The chairman of Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State, Sani Kanti Ranka has died in the late hours of Friday. The governor of…

The chairman of Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State, Sani Kanti Ranka has died in the late hours of Friday.

The governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has expressed grief over the chairman’s death.

Late Sani died after a brief illness and was buried according to Islamic rites on Saturday leaving behind families.

In a statement signed by Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo on behalf of Governor Yusuf, described the death as “deeply painful and a huge loss, not only to his immediate family but the entire state and nation.

He further said late Sani Kanti was a peaceful man with a wealth of experience in politics and service to the people.

According to the statement, “He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...