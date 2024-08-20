Kano LG poll: NNPP fixes N600,000 as Chairmanship nomination fee

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano has set nomination fees for chairmanship aspirants at N500,000 and N150,000 for willing councillors, with expression of…

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano has set nomination fees for chairmanship aspirants at N500,000 and N150,000 for willing councillors, with expression of interest fees set at N100,000 and N50,000, respectively.

The party’s Chairman in Kano, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, made this known while briefing newsmen, on Tuesday.

He expressed the commitment of the party to play a level ground for all interested aspirants in the forthcoming local government elections.

He called on interested aspirants to occupy various either elective or appointed positions to resign as enshrined by the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission KANSIEC Elections guidelines.

“We don’t want to create or leave loops holes in our Party, that is why we have taken a drastic measures against anybody that is contesting and we want to gives to Kano Citizens People’s with a sound background who will help them out of their economic and social predicaments,” he said.

The NNPP Chairman added that the N10 million fee for the Chairmanship expression of interest form and N5 million for Councillorship, is a commendable move by the State Electoral Commission, KANSAIC.

He said this would make only people of high quality and sense of reason contest the election.

“These fees would enhance effective management of Local Governments in the State and allowed for only credible Persons to bear for the seats unlike what was used to be obtained with every dick and Harry contesting,” he said.

Dungurawa explained that the NNPP Government is all out for business and the main focus is the development of the state, “that is why they gave much more priority to Education and Empowerment because it is only with education you can’t develop the State.”

The NNPP Chairman also emphasized that the party has set up a Screening Committee to not only screen prospective candidates from the party, but also check their Academic background as well as to conduct drugs related tests on them.

He noted that the party would use a scratch card to conduct screenings on education qualification.

“We are purchasing WAEC Scratch Cards to double cross-checks the Academic reliability of any Candidate as well as his records, With regards to Drugs and Criminal history of any, so that anybody coming will have a sound character as a leader to his People,” he said.