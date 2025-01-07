Kano LG Chairman appoints 60 aides  

The Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Area in Kano State, Yusuf Imam, popularly known as ‘Ogan Boye’, has approved the appointment of 60 aides to serve in various capacities within the LGA.

According to the approval letter signed by the Local Government Secretary, Ado Muhd Hotoro, the appointments are part of the chairman’s efforts to promote and develop the local government.

“Sequel to the efforts of the Honourable Chairman of Nassarawa Local Government to promote and develop the local government area, I wish to convey the approval for the appointment of the following prominent individuals to various roles across different fields and professions,” the letter, dated January 6, 2024, states.

The list of appointees includes 18 Special Reporters assigned to oversee different departments, markets, and primary healthcare centers within the LGA.

Additionally, the appointments feature roles such as Executive Assistant, Tribe, Chief Details Affairs I and II, Chief Protocol Officer, Principal Personnel Secretary, and eight Director Generals, among others.

The letter further emphasized that the appointments were made based on merit, dedication, honesty, and commitment, reflecting the chairman’s vision for effective governance.

It also expressed confidence that the appointees would diligently carry out their assigned duties to support the development goals of the local government.