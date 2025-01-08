Kano LG chair appoints 60 aides

The Chairman of Nassarawa Local Government Area in Kano State, Yusuf Imam, popularly known as ‘Ogan Boye,’ has approved the appointment of 60 aides to serve in various capacities within the LGA.

The approval letter signed by the Local Government Secretary, Ado Muhd Hotoro, indicated that the appointments are part of the chairman’s efforts to promote and develop the local government area.

The list of appointees includes 18 special reporters assigned to oversee different departments, markets and primary healthcare centres within the local government area.

Additionally, the appointments feature roles such as executive assistant, tribe, chief details affairs I and II, chief protocol officer, principal personnel secretary and eight director generals, among others.

The letter further emphasised that the appointments were made based on merit, dedication, honesty, and commitment, reflecting the chairman’s vision for effective governance.