Kano launches Operation Keep Kano Clean Initiative

Kano State governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has flagged off the Keep Kano Clean Initiative tagged “Operation Nazafah” at Kofar Kwaru, Emir’s Palace, Kano.

The governor said under the initiative, the state government has purchased 10 additional trucks for refuse evacuation and hired 4,500 street sweepers who are engaged on casual contract under the Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB) to maintain the cleanliness of all major streets within the metropolis.

“Apart from the 10 additional trucks, we also procured two additional pay loaders and repaired many other heavy duty machines/vehicles for the purposes of effective service delivery in refuse management,” he added.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the governor said 3,000 out of the 4,500 street cleaners were members of the famous community security volunteers also known as “Askarawan Kwankwasiyya” led by Alhaji Saminu Balago Yakasai while the remaining 1, 500 were the ones engaged by previous administration of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso who were subjected to a screening exercise at the inception of the present administration.

Governor Yusuf further enjoined the beneficiaries of the initiative to render selfless service and dedicate themselves to their assignment to achieve the desired goal of having a city conducive and safe for habitation by all.

He maintained that the state government will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the procession of refuse into fertiliser, a move that will create additional job opportunities, revenue for the government and healthy environment for the city’s habitants.

Earlier, the Managing Director, Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB), Ahmadu Haruna Zago assured the governor that his agency will be conducting strict monitoring of the street sweepers’ operation periodically for effective service delivery of the initiative as envisaged by the current administration.

