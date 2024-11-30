Kano launches first mobile licence office in Nigeria

The Kano State Board of Internal Revenue Service (KIRS) has launched a Mobile License Service Centre that will operate a Motor Licence Office (MLO) to boost the state revenue collection and ease the processes for vehicle owners.

Speaking at the launching ceremony held during the KIRS day at the 45th Kano International Trade Fair, KIRS Executive Chairman, Dr Zaid Abubakar, stated that the current Kano State revenue derivation drive of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is committed to state revenue boost, hence the introduction of various revenue generation strategies that will assist in boosting the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to enhance several development plans of the government.

“This facility is first of its kind in Nigeria, that is Kano State is the first to launch such a move which is IT driven to register vehicles anywhere and at any time. This attempt will ease the process as well as reduce unforeseen obstacles usually encountered,” he said.

In his address, KIRS Executive Director, Compliance and Enforcement Group, Malam Muhammad Abba Aliyu, said the stand taken by the state revenue service was a bold step towards revenue generation.

He revealed that for now, the service has launched two mobile centres and more will soon follow, urging other states to copy from Kano State.

During the event, notable companies and individuals were awarded for prompt revenue payment as well as effective compliance.