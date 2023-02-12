Kano Labour Party Chairman, guber Candidate meet Tinubu

Governorship candidate of Labour Party in Kano State, Bashir Ishaq Bashir, met with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC),…

Governorship candidate of Labour Party in Kano State, Bashir Ishaq Bashir, met with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday evening.

Sources told Daily Trust that the meeting held in Abuja and discussions around defection held.

However, Bashir has neither officially announced his defection from LP nor stated whether he would abandon his gubernatorial ambition or not.

Though the outcome of the meeting is not yet known, it is coming barely two weeks after the gubernatorial candidate led other party leaders in Kano boycotted the rally of LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Kano.

LP gov’ship candidate, other leaders shun Obi rally in Kano

Obi condemns attack on supporters in Lagos

Among those who shunned Obi’s rally were LP Presidential Campaign Council director in Kano, Mohammed Zarewa; state coordinator of Peter Obi’s campaign, Balarabe Wakili; and Idris Dambazau, a member of the presidential campaign council.

Some of them met with Tinubu on Sunday.

Efforts to hear from the candidate on his meeting with Tinubu proved abortive as he neither answered his calls nor responded to a message sent to him for confirmation as of the time of filing the report.

The pictures of Tinubu’s meeting with Labour Party leaders in Kano, a state with a high voting population, has set tongues wagging

Bashir, one of the leading candidates in the state is one of the candidates who attended the Media Trust governorship debate in Kano last week.