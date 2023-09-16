Kano-Kaduna rail 22% completed as contractors lament insecurity

Contractors in charge of Kano-Kaduna rail project has lamented insecurity, saying 22.6 per cent of the construction work is ready. This is just as Minister…

Contractors in charge of Kano-Kaduna rail project has lamented insecurity, saying 22.6 per cent of the construction work is ready.

This is just as Minister of Transportation, Senator Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali, asked the contractors to review the metal clips they are using to hold the rail track.

He said doing so would help prevent the rail from vandals and thieves.

He gave the order when he inspected the construction site in Makarfi Local Government area of Kaduna State on Saturday.

He said, “We came to see by ourselves, you know seeing is believing. We are able to appraise the performance of the contractors of Kano-Kaduna rail project.

National Grid restored as FG blames fire outbreak for collapse

3 days to deadline, FG yet to recover anchor borrower loans from farmers

“You can see as we stand here, we started raining some little observations in the clips they are using. We asked them to use anti-theft clips so that they cannot be easily removed.

“Although this project has security challenge, Nigerians should expect us to deliver in the shortest possible time,” he explained.

The project, according to its contractors has so far reached 22.6 per cent level of completion.

The contractors have however lamented security challenge in the area and asked for collaboration with the military, noting that two months ago, two of their staff were kidnapped along Tashar Yari in Makarfi LGA of Kaduna State.

Recall that the project was awarded to China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) in 2021.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...