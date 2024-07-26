Kano judicial commission sacks court registrar for extortion, suspends others

In an effort to rid Kano State Judiciary of bad eggs, the Kano State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has taken a disciplinary actions against six…

In an effort to rid Kano State Judiciary of bad eggs, the Kano State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has taken a disciplinary actions against six court registrars.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Spokesman for Kano State Judiciary, Baba Jibo Ibrahim, on Friday.

Jibo said the Judiciary Public Complaint Committee investigated a petition brought against two court registrars —Mustapha Makama, Registrar, Chief Magistrate Court 27; and Yusuf Muhammad Yakasai, Registrar C.M.C 14 Gyadi-Gyadi.

The duo reportedly conspired and extorted the sum of N130,000 from a petitioner under the pretence of releasing a suspect on bail.

The committee found their action amounting to extortion and conspiracy involving unlawful receipt of funds.

The statement maintained that the JSC, acting on the recommendation of the JPCC had directed Mustapha Makama to proceed on compulsory retirement having been found not to be fit and proper to continue in the service of the judiciary, while Yusuf Muhammad Yakasai, who is an accessory to the misconduct, had been demoted by one grade level.

The JPCC also investigated a petition against one Salisu Ado, Secretary at High Court Complex Bompai; Bilya Abdullahi, Senior Registrar High Court No. 9; Ismail Garba and Auwalu Ibrahim Khalil (court registrars) and found their action amounts to conspiracy, forgery and cheating by issuance of forged Bank reversal court order and also forging the signature of a magistrate.

“The Judicial Service Commission upon adoption of the recommendation of the JPCC has suspended the above mentioned staff with immediate effect.” The statement added.

Baba Jibo noted that the commission would continue to apply the appropriate sanctions against any erring staff particularly those saddled with judicial responsibilities in order to safeguard the integrity and accountability of the judicial system and maintain public confidence.