Kano inaugurates health fellows programme c’ttee

The Kano State Government has inaugurated the Health Fellows Programme Selection Committee.

The committee is an initiative aimed at selecting professionals to strengthen the healthcare system and enhance service delivery.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Abubakar Labaran Yusuf, described the programme as a step in the state’s health sector reforms.

He emphasised that the initiative is designed to equip emerging healthcare professionals with advanced leadership skills, foster capacity building, and drive service excellence.

“This programme is focused on developing future healthcare leaders through professional training and field engagement. It will enhance service delivery across various disciplines, including medicine, IT, social sciences, and finance. Additionally, it will recruit top talents from all 44 local government areas to drive health sector transformation,” Dr Labaran stated.

Labaran stressed the importance of transparency, inclusivity, and merit-based selection in the recruitment of health fellows, noting that the committee members were carefully chosen based on their expertise, dedication, and track records.

He urged them to diligently identify, mentor and train promising talents, ensuring that the programme will strengthen the healthcare system and elevate service standards.

The Health Fellows Programme Selection Committee will be led by Dr Mayana Sanusi Abubakar, State Coordinator, World Health Organisation (WHO) as chairman; Dr. Nura Abubakar State Coordinator, Sector-Wide Approach Project (SWAP), as Secretary; and the Director of Public Health and Disease Control, Ministry of Health, D. Ibrahim Aliyu Gano.