Kano inaugurates committee on new national minimum wage

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has inaugurated a State Advisory Committee on the New National Minimum Wage, following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent approval of the new N70,000 minimum wage.

The approval by the president was achieved after discussions with the organised labour unions. Kano has become the first state in the country to establish such a committee, reflecting its proactive approach to implementing the new wage policy.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the State Government House and was led by Deputy Governor Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo on behalf of Governor Yusuf. The establishment of the committee comes just 48 hours after the President’s approval, underscoring the state’s swift action in addressing the new wage regulations.

In a statement issued by Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, the deputy governor’s spokesperson, Governor Yusuf outlined the committee’s role in planning and implementing the new minimum wage. He emphasised the need for the committee to provide practical recommendations for the immediate execution of the new wage structure.

The governor highlighted that improving worker welfare is a top priority for the state government and would drive development across various sectors.

The committee is expected to deliver its recommendations within three weeks. Governor Yusuf reminded the members that their appointments were based on merit and urged them to produce convincing results. The expedited timeline reflects the state’s commitment to swiftly adapting to the new wage policy.

Alh. Usman Bala Muhammad, the newly appointed chairman of the committee and Special Adviser to the Governor on State Affairs, expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and his team. He noted that the committee’s work would have a significant impact on thousands of workers in both the private and public sectors. Muhammad assured that the committee would balance the interests of employers, employees, and the public while conducting a thorough analysis.

The committee’s members include key figures such as Ibrahim Jibril Fagge, Commissioner of Finance; Musa Suleman Shanono, Commissioner of Planning and Budget; Baba Halilu Dantiye, Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs; and Baffa Sani Gaya.

Additionally, Professor Aliyu Isa Aliyu, Salahudeen Habib Isa, Ibrahim I. Boyi, Ibrahim Muhammad Kabara, Mustapha Nuraddeen Muhammad, Abdulkadir Abdussalam, Umar Muhammad Jalo, Hassan Salisu Kofar Mata, and Yahaya Umar are also part of the committee.

The formation of this committee represents a significant step towards implementing the new minimum wage effectively in Kano State. The diverse composition of the committee is expected to ensure comprehensive and balanced recommendations that will support the welfare of workers while considering the economic impact on the state.