✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
City News

Kano Hisbah confiscates 24,000 bottles of alcohol

The Kano State Hisbah Board has confiscated a truck loaded with over 24,000 bottles of alcoholic drinks. The director general, Abba Sufi, made this known…

    By Salim Umar Ibrahim,

The Kano State Hisbah Board has confiscated a truck loaded with over 24,000 bottles of alcoholic drinks.

The director general, Abba Sufi, made this known on Wednesday at the board’s headquarters while inspecting the truck confiscated from smugglers along Zaria Road on Tuesday night. 

“The truck containing over 24,000 bottles of assorted alcoholic beverages was confiscated from smugglers along Zaria Road at midnight,” he said.

He noted that the Hisbah personnel in the state have been proactive in enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against the smuggling of beer and other intoxicating substances into the state through its neighbouring state borders.

The DG commended the Hisbah personnel for collaborating with stakeholders in the crusade against beer smuggling into the state, in line with the state’s adoption of the Sharia.

 

Learn Google Ads System: How To Get 50-100 New Real Estate Leads Every Single Month Using This Google Ads Traffic System
Click here to learn more.

Relocate to Canada!! Get Lifetime Access To The Most Comprehensive Step By Step Guide On How To Relocate To Canada As a Permanent Resident Skilled Worker……Without Wasting a Kobo on Agent!
Click here to learn more.

How to Start a Career in Digital Marketing as a Graduates in 6 weeks and Earn a Professional Certificate
Click here to learn more.

WHATSAPP MARKETING: Unlock The 3-Step Formula To Turning Your WhatsApp™ Into A Cash Generating Machine Even Without A Product of Your Own.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories