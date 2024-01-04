Kano Hisbah confiscates 24,000 bottles of alcohol

The Kano State Hisbah Board has confiscated a truck loaded with over 24,000 bottles of alcoholic drinks. The director general, Abba Sufi, made this known…

The director general, Abba Sufi, made this known on Wednesday at the board’s headquarters while inspecting the truck confiscated from smugglers along Zaria Road on Tuesday night.

“The truck containing over 24,000 bottles of assorted alcoholic beverages was confiscated from smugglers along Zaria Road at midnight,” he said.

He noted that the Hisbah personnel in the state have been proactive in enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against the smuggling of beer and other intoxicating substances into the state through its neighbouring state borders.

The DG commended the Hisbah personnel for collaborating with stakeholders in the crusade against beer smuggling into the state, in line with the state’s adoption of the Sharia.