Kano hisbah bans male DJs from female events

The Kano State Hisbah Board has banned male Disc Jockeys (DJs) from officiating at female-dominated events across the state.

The Commander General of the board, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, who disclosed this at a meeting with the representatives of DJs in the state, said the decision became necessary in order to prohibit mixing of males and females during events.

Sheikh Daurawa explained that only women would be allowed henceforth to officiate at women’s gatherings.

He said, “As an Islamic state, it is unacceptable for us to allow the indiscriminate mixing of males and females at the same event. This is because this act can promote and spread immorality.”

He noted that previously another meeting was held with owners and managers of event centres in the state in order to sensitise them about the relevant laws guiding their activities.

In his remarks, the representative of the DJs, Ibrahim Abdullahi, also known as DJ Farawa, commended the board for inviting and advising them on the new guidelines introduced by the board to guide their business.

He said, “We are happy with the invitation of the hisbah board to our union of DJs. They have given us guidelines on the sanctity of prayer times during events, as well as the need to prevent the mixing of males and females during those events.”

Ibrahim noted that all DJs performing in the state must adhere to the new guidelines issued by the board to avoid being sanctioned.

He said, “This is why we are calling on all DJs to register with our union in order to benefit from the guidelines that have been issued.”

He warned that non-registered DJs performing in the state would not be protected by the union if they were found to have violated the hisbah guidelines.