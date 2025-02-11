Kano high court gets female acting chief registrar

The Kano State Judicial Service Commission has appointed Chief Magistrate Hajara Garba Ahmad as the Acting Chief Registrar of the State High Court of Justice.
This follows the retirement of Alhaji Abdullahi Ado Bayero, who served for 35 years.
The decision was made during the commission’s 79th meeting, presided over by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Dije Abdu Aboki.
The commission also approved the appointments of Musa Ibrahim Umar as the acting Deputy Chief Registrar (Administration and General Services, High Court); Usman Adam as acting Deputy Registrar (Magistracy) and Fatima Garba Yakasai as Deputy Chief Registrar (Legal).
Other appointments approved are Chief Magistrate Hafiza Rabiu Bello, acting Director, Judicial Service Commission; Zuhra Madaki, acting Director, Training Department and Senior Magistrate Malikatu Nuraini, acting Assistant Director, Training.
The commission also took disciplinary actions against two court staff for corrupt practices.
Hudu Idris, a registrar at the Upper Sharia Court in Gwarzo, was demoted by one grade for demanding illegal monetary payments from a litigant.
Abba Bala Gwarzo, a casual watchman at the same court, was dismissed for corrupt practices involving N214,000.
The disciplinary actions were based on the findings of the Judiciary Public Complaints Committee, reaffirming the judiciary’s zero tolerance for corruption.
The spokesman for the state judiciary, Baba Jibo Ibrahim, stated that the appointments were made based on the appointees’ work ethics, integrity, humility and commitment to the judiciary.
He also emphasised the commission’s dedication to maintaining discipline and public trust in the justice system.
