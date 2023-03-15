Kano guber poll: Dantata denies endorsing APC

Business tycoon and elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, has denied reports saying he has endorsed Nasiru Gawuna, gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC)…

Business tycoon and elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, has denied reports saying he has endorsed Nasiru Gawuna, gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Kano state.

Several reports (not by Daily Trust) and talks within Kano political space have been making the rounds earlier in the week that the nonagenarian had thrown his weight behind Gawuna.

Many of those flying with the reports had hinged the alleged endorsement on perceived animosity between the elder statesman and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), the main opposition party in the state.

I no longer enjoy life, hope to leave in good faith – Dantata

Dantata: The current system of government has failed Nigeria

But Dantata, through a Facebook post by his Principal Private Secretary, Mustapha Junaid, stated that he is not partisan.

Junaid stated that Dantata has never endorsed any political party or candidate and that he is committed to remaining politically neutral as he has always maintained a non-partisan stance when it comes to elections.

“I am informing everyone that Aminu Dantata has not directed anyone to vote for Gawuna, and he has not endorsed anyone else, because he is a father to all. Therefore, those spreading this fake news should desist forthwith and as a matter of immediacy, take down all the posts made in relation to this,” the post made in Hausa language translates.