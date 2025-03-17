Kano Gov’t to workers: Present yourself for verification or risk dismissal

The Kano State Government has issued a final warning to civil servants who have yet to complete their mandatory verification process, stating that failure to comply could result in dismissal.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Umar Farouk, emphasized that salaries would not be paid to any worker who fails to undergo the verification exercise, which began nearly a year ago.

“We find it absolutely necessary to address this issue following reports of discrepancies in the salaries of workers for February 2025. The government is committed to ensuring the welfare of its workers, and the Governor has mandated a thorough review of the situation,” he said.

Daily Trust reports that this is coming following the submission of reports by a committee appointed by the state government on the salary discrepancies. While it is under review, the administration has introduced immediate measures to prevent similar issues in the future.

Farouk announced that the government would begin a new payroll validation process by printing and distributing salary records to all ministries, departments, agencies (MDAs), and local governments for scrutiny.

“The payroll will be displayed for individual workers to verify their names and details to detect any inconsistencies. MDAs and civil servants will be actively involved in this process to ensure transparency,” he explained.

To streamline this validation, the payroll standing committees at both the state and local government levels, along with relevant financial agencies, have been instructed to produce the necessary payroll documents immediately.

Farouk addressed concerns over workers who have not received their salaries for months, explaining that many of them had ignored repeated calls for verification.

“Some civil servants have not been paid for up to five months. These are individuals who refused to comply with the verification exercise, which began in April last year. By law, this is gross misconduct and punishable by dismissal,” he stated.

He further revealed that the verification process uncovered cases of identity mismatches, where workers’ payroll records did not align with their actual identities.

“For instance, we found cases where a male worker’s payroll record reflects a female name. Such discrepancies must be resolved before salaries can be paid,” he added.

Farouk urged affected workers to present themselves through their respective MDAs with credible explanations for their non-compliance.

To oversee the payroll validation, the government has set up a coordinating committee led by the Head of Civil Service, Abdullahi Musa.

The committee includes permanent secretaries from key ministries, members of the state and local government payroll standing committees, and officials from the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

He therefore reiterated that compliance with the verification directive is mandatory.

“Instructions will be issued to MDAs and civil servants on what is expected. Anyone who fails to adhere to these directives will face consequences,” he warned.

The government urged workers to promptly verify their details to ensure a smooth payroll process and avoid salary disruptions for March 2025.