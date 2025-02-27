Kano govt to Tinubu: Remove the emir you enthroned and kept in graveyard

The Kano State Government has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to order the removal of Emir Aminu Ado Bayero from the Nasarawa Palace in Kano, citing the need to restore peace and stability.

The government alleged that certain individuals were exploiting the emir’s continued presence in Nasarawa Palace to fuel unrest across the state.

Speaking at the Kano Government House during the distribution of relief materials provided by Tarauni Federal Constituency Representative, Hon. Kabiru Dahiru Sule, the Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, reiterated the administration’s stance, calling on the president to intervene.

SPONSOR AD

“We are calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remove the emir he enthroned and kept in a graveyard,” Gwarzo said.

“The people of Kano, especially the youth, are tired of this nonsense. It is shocking that in a democratic setting, security forces are being deployed to fire teargas at peaceful protesters, with some reports even alleging the use of live ammunition.

“In the evening, military vehicles patrolled the city, even parking in front of my house. But we want to make it clear that there is no intimidation. This is a democracy, and democracy must be upheld, whether some people like it or not. We stand firmly with the youth who took to the streets to express their grievances.

“The president should remove the emir he appointed and take him to his own state. Kano already has an emir and that’s Muhammadu Sanusi II. Today, regardless of who you are, even if you are the ‘Emir of the World,’ you cannot appoint an emir in Kano unless you are Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.”

Gwarzo further asserted that keeping Emir Aminu Ado Bayero in Nasarawa palace is a deliberate attempt to destabilize the Kano State Government and hinder its ability to govern effectively.

The deputy governor acknowledged the recent protests by Kano residents, emphasizing that peaceful demonstrations are a fundamental right in a democratic society.

He condemned the security forces’ actions in dispersing protesters and arresting some of them, insisting that the people of Kano have the right to demand the removal of Emir Bayero.

He reiterated the state government’s demand for President Tinubu to act swiftly in removing Emir Bayero.

The Kano State Government emphasized that the law facilitated the appointment of the former Emir, and the same law has now reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II. Therefore, the government insists that the rule of law must be upheld and allowed to take its course.