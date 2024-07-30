Kano gov’t to settle Pillars’ outstanding match bonuses

The Kano State Government has announced its intention to settle all outstanding match bonuses owed to players and officials of Kano Pillars in the 2023/24…

The Kano State Government has announced its intention to settle all outstanding match bonuses owed to players and officials of Kano Pillars in the 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

The Commissioner of Youths and Sports, Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, made this known in his office when he met with the newly appointed board members and the captain of Pillars, Rabiu ‘Pele’ Ali.

The commissioner confirmed that the disbursement of the funds would commence shortly, as the state government had approved the payments.

Kwankwaso highlighted the significance of prioritizing players’ welfare, recognizing their crucial role in the team’s success as they gear up for the upcoming 2024/25 NPFL season scheduled to begin on August 31, 2024.

In addition to clearing the outstanding bonuses, the commissioner pledged to review and increase the players’ travel allowances to ensure they are adequately motivated.

He said: “Under my watch, players of Kano Pillars will be treated well because they are the main actors and the reason we are here.”

The commissioner also called on the newly constituted board of the club to ensure that every necessary measure is taken to keep the players in optimal condition before, during, and after each game of the upcoming NPFL season.