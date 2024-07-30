Kano gov’t set to rehabilitate Sani Abacha Stadium

The Kano State Government has announced its readiness to begin work on the playing surface of the Sani Abacha Stadium and to complete it before…

The Kano State Government has announced its readiness to begin work on the playing surface of the Sani Abacha Stadium and to complete it before the kickoff of the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

The Commissioner of Youths and Sports, Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso made the pledge when he hosted the Ali Na Yara Mai Samba led management committee of Kano Pillars in his office.

Daily Trust reports that last Sunday, the state government approved the reconstitution of the board of the state owned NPFL side, Kano Pillars.

Kwankwaso assured the board of his full support and encouraged them to work diligently to restore the club to its former glory.

He also emphasised that the appointments were made based on merit after a thorough evaluation of the individuals appointed to the new board.

“Your selection was done based on merit after spending weeks studying the potential impact each of you could bring to the club,” said Kwankwaso. “I urge all of you to work together as a team for the betterment of the club.”

He, therefore, announced that work on the playing surface of the Sani Abacha Stadium will commence soon and would be completed before the kickoff of the 2024/25 NPFL season.

The commissioner said that the work would be carried out in phases as he assured that it won’t take long for the new playing turf to be laid.

In his response, the Chairman of the Board, Mai Samba, expressed gratitude to the Commissioner for his role in ensuring the selection of the best individuals to lead the four-time Nigerian league champions.

The club chairman also promised that members of the board would do everything possible to justify the confidence reposed in them.