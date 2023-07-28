Kano Gov’t revokes licences of all Kannywood actors, directors, others

Kano state videos and film censorship board has announced the cancellations of licenses of all Kannywood practitioners that comprises...

Kano State Videos and Film Censorship Board has announced the cancellations of licences of all Kannywood practitioners in the state.

The censorship board which serves as the regulatory body of the Hausa film-making industry made the announcement on Friday.

Confirming the cancellation, the newly appointed director board, Abba Al-Mustapha stated that the move became necessary for the board to be able to put the system on track of the rebranding processes of the industry.

According to him, there ought to be proper documentation of members of the industry for the board to be able to work in the promotion and protection of the film-making business.

“We have cancelled all licences of all guilds in the industry for proper documentation as well as to be able to have an effective plan that will positively project, protect and promote the industry,” he said.

However, practitioners in the Hausa film-making industry expressed concern about the board’s recent move, praying for a more transparent and politically free licence issuance.

