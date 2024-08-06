Kano Gov’t relaxes curfew from 6am to 6pm

The Kano State Government has further relaxed the curfew imposed on the state from 6am to 6pm. Daily Trust reported that the state had imposed…

Daily Trust reported that the state had imposed a 24-hour curfew following the degeneration of the peaceful nationwide harship protest into violence.

The government had earlier relaxed the curfew from 8am to 2pm from Sunday.

The Commissioner of Police, Salman-Dogo Garba, announced the recent review shortly after a security council meeting held at the Government House on Tuesday.

He said the development was to further enable residents go about their normal routine activities while the the security situation was being reviewed and observed.

Dogo urged the residents in the state to return to their various homes by 6 pm, assuring them that the curfew would be reviewed “as the security situation improves”.

He said that the governor also appealed to the residents in the state to continue to pray for peace, progress and political stability in the state.

He called on residents to cooperate with security personnel deployed in and outside the metropolis as peace gradually returned to the state.