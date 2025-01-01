Kano Gov’t rejects tax reform bills

The Kano State Government has strongly expressed opposition to the proposed tax reform bills before the National Assembly.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who spoke through his Deputy, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, declared the government’s position during the 2025 celebration held at the Filin Mahaha, Kofar Naisa open theatre, a statement issued by the deputy governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Garba Shu’aibu, stated.

The governor said, “This tax reform bill is not the solution to our economic challenges. Kano State stands firmly against any policy that negatively affects the welfare of our people.”

He lauded the resilience of Kano residents amidst economic challenges, describing the proposed tax hike as “ill-timed, lopsided and inimical to the unity of the country. Nigerians in general, and the north in particular are growing under hyper inflation and unprecedented insecurity, therefore the presidency should pay more attention in tackling extreme poverty and hunger, especially in the northern part of the country.”

Governor Yusuf highlighted his administration’s notable achievements in healthcare, education, road construction, and foreign scholarship initiatives. Additionally, he reminded residents of the Supreme Court ruling in January 2024 that confirmed him as the duly elected governor of Kano State.

According to the statement, Gwarzo celebrated the reinstatement of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II in 2024, describing it as a victory for the people’s will reiterating that the authority to appoint an Emir lies solely with the Governor of Kano State and urged those meddling in Kano Emirate affairs to respect the law and uphold peace.

The deputy governor encouraged Kano residents to remain united and steadfast, stating, “let 2025 be a year of shared prosperity and progress. Together, we will build a stronger Kano.”