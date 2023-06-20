Kano govt probes deduction from civil servants’ salaries

The Kano State Government has suspended the monthly deduction of N370 each from salaries and pensions of all civil servants and pensioners in the state.…

The Kano State Government has suspended the monthly deduction of N370 each from salaries and pensions of all civil servants and pensioners in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Baffa Bichi in a circular to all heads of government institutions, agencies and parastatals issued on Monday but sighted by Daily Trust on Tuesday said the deduction had been suspended with immediate effect pending the conclusion of an investigation into the process that led to its initiation.

The deduction, it was gathered was initiated by the government of the immediate past governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and all the deductions were reportedly remitted into an account of a firm, Share Benefit Investment Limited.

“Government has observed with great concern the inappropriate deduction of the sum of N370.00 each from the salaries and pensions of all civil servants and pensioners in the state and afterwards, remitted to Share Benefit Investment Limited.

“In view of this, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alh. Abba Kabir Yusuf has granted approval for the immediate suspension of the deductions as well as the remittances being made to the aforementioned firm pending investigation into the circumstances that led to the improper deductions,” the circular read in part.

The SSG added that the circular became important for the head of the agencies and parastatals to adequately inform “all civil servants and pensioners in the state of the executive approval/directive for the suspension of the deductions.”

Daily Trust reports that the incumbent governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, had pledged to probe the administration of his predecessor, which had begun with the demolition of structures said to have been erected on public spaces that were allocated by the past administration.

