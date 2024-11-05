Kano govt orders probe into alleged assault on doctor by commissioner

The Kano State Government has launched an investigation into an alleged assault on a doctor at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital by a serving commissioner.

Dr Abubakar Labaran, the Commissioner for Health, stated that the ministry is taking proactive steps to address the reported altercation between the commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Amina, and a medical doctor at the hospital.

Governor Abba Yusuf directed the ministry to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a comprehensive report within 48 hours.

SPONSOR AD

“We have formed a committee to investigate the incident, and the case will be resolved amicably,” Dr Labaran assured.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has expressed deep concern, issuing a letter to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, requesting the immediate removal of Hajiya Amina for allegedly assaulting one of their members, a female doctor working in the hospital’s Emergency Paediatric Unit.

The incident reportedly took place on November 1, 2024, while the doctor was attending to over 100 patients alone.

The NMA condemned the alleged assault, stating, “It is troubling that a public official would assault a healthcare worker who is serving under challenging conditions, including understaffing and limited resources.”

They cited the incident as a serious breach of ethical standards and called for the commissioner’s dismissal.

The NMA also urged the government to address staffing shortages and improve resource allocation, noting that these issues significantly impact the delivery of healthcare in the state.

The health commissioner reassured that the matter is being handled, noting that discussions with the NMA have taken place and that their findings will soon be presented to the governor.