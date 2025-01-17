Kano Gov’t, Media Trust Group strengthen partnership on information dissemination

The Kano State Government and Media Trust Group (MTG), publishers of Daily Trust titles, Aminiya, Trust TV and other platforms, have reaffirmed their commitment to effective information dissemination.

This was during a courtesy visit by MTG’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mallam Ahmed Shekarau, to the newly appointed Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Abdullahi Wayya, at his office on Friday.

Shekarau expressed gratitude to the Commissioner for granting him audience despite short notice, highlighting the company’s robust relationship with Kano State.

“We believe we are a family, but we never take such relationships for granted. We aim to maintain open communication to improve our partnership.”

He proposed enhancing collaboration through live coverage of key government activities, a weekly documentary on state initiatives, and a retainership agreement for curating the government’s projects.

Shekarau also emphasized MTG’s significant reach, citing audience statistics and the company’s commitment to quality despite challenges in the media industry.

In response, Commissioner Wayya welcomed the MTG delegation, expressing readiness to sustain and strengthen their partnership.

“Daily Trust is a reputable organization that has consistently supported the promotion of peace and unity. We look forward to further collaboration in showcasing the positive image of Kano State,” he said.

The Commissioner also acknowledged MTG’s role in addressing societal issues through media, encouraging initiatives like conferences and workshops that provoke meaningful dialogue.

He assured MTG of the government’s support in areas that align with the state’s interests and aspirations.

The meeting was attended by Directors from the ministry, the Regional Manager, Kano, Shamsudeen Sani and marketing executive and reporter, Abbas Tijjani Madabo.

See pictures below: