Kano Gov’t, logistics firm to deploy 135 CNG-powered BRT buses, establish 6 CNG stations

The Kano State Government has partnered with Stata Logistics Limited to launch a modern, eco-friendly transportation system aimed at decongesting the state’s roads and improving mobility for residents.

Speaking at a meeting that is billed to pave way for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Ministry of Transportation, Chuks Nwani, Director of Stata Logistics, said the initiative seeks to replace smaller, unorganized vehicles with long Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered buses, each with a 120 per cent carrying capacity.

“Our goal is to make transportation in Kano more convenient, safer, and cost-effective by using CNG-powered buses. This will not only reduce costs but also shorten travel times compared to the current system dominated by smaller vehicles,” Nwani stated.

As part of the project, Stata Logistics will deploy 135 high-capacity BRT buses and establish six CNG refueling stations across Kano to ensure a steady fuel supply. Each bus is valued at approximately $140,000, bringing the total investment to over $25 million.

Nwani further urged the Kano State Government to provide policy support that will facilitate the smooth implementation of the initiative.

“We seek the government’s support in creating policies that will enhance this investment, ensuring that Kano residents benefit from a modern, affordable, and efficient transportation system,” he added.

Kano State Commissioner of Transportation, Ibrahim Ali Namadi, welcomed the initiative, stating that it aligns with the recently signed Kano Metropolitan Agency (KAMATA) bill, which focuses on improving urban transport.

“They presented a strong proposal to improve transportation in Kano, and we have engaged them to conduct the necessary groundwork. Once completed, we will forward their proposal to His Excellency, the Executive Governor, for final assessment,” Namadi said.

He expressed optimism about the project’s impact, citing Lagos as a model for successful urban transportation reform.

“This is a significant development. If successfully implemented, Kano will become the second-largest city in Nigeria to achieve such a modern transportation system,” he concluded.