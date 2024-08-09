Kano Gov’t honours vigilante killed while settling dispute

The Kano State Government has honoured the late operative of the Kano Vigilante command who was killed on the job while settling a crisis in…

The Kano State Government has honoured the late operative of the Kano Vigilante command who was killed on the job while settling a crisis in his locality.

Also honoured was another vigilante, Yunusa Ibrahim Yunus popularly known as Baba Kukawa, who sustained serious head injuries in an attempt to thwart stealing of solar system equipment at Kwanar Dala in Dala Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased, Bashir Auwal of Tudun Fulani in Ungogo LGA, was killed while trying to settle a dispute among thugs.

The Director General, Special Services, Kano Government House, AVM Ibrahim Umar (Rtd) who honoured the operatives at the Kano Government House, said the gesture was aimed at helping the families sustain themselves.

He added that the incentive was to further encourage other operatives to be steadfast in protecting the lives and property of the public.

He assured the command of the government’s commitment to improving their welfare for more effective operations.

The deceased’s family was given two bags of 50kg rice, N500,000 cash to the wife and a posthumous award while his parents received N50,000 each.

Baba Kukawa was given N50,000, an award, a 50kg bag of rice and was also promoted to the next rank announced by the vigilante commander in the state, Shehu Rabiu.