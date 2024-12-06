Kano Govt hits FG over sealing of Emir’s palace

The Kano State Government has fingered the Federal Government in the blockade of Kano Emir’s palace on Friday.

Armed police and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) had blocked the entrance to the palace, creating a tense atmosphere.

Reports say Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II was billed to address some economists on the controversy generated by the tax reforms bills before the National Assembly.

The emir was also scheduled to accompany his newly appointed district head Munir Sanusi to Bichi.

The security operatives sealed the entrance to the palace while the emir was holding court at the outer palace. He later led Friday congregational prayer at the Kano Central Mosque outside the palace.

The Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, reacted angrily to the blockade of the palace, pointing accusing fingers at the federal government.

Bichi spoke on a local radio on the development.

He said, “We were really surprised waking up to this development with police sealing off the entrance to the palace of Kano Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

“What surprises us the most is that Kano is peaceful but it’s just a few people that have backing from Abuja that don’t want Kano to be peaceful.

“The emir was to escort his district head of Bichi, Wamban Kano, pray with him there and then come back. We were all invited and then we woke up to this. We asked the reason and they told us it was an order given to them from above. Who is there above, it’s the Federal Government.

“We in Kano have resolved to stay in peace, peace will reign and nobody will come to Kano and destabilize that.

“The emir has appointed the district head and it stands, he will take him to his place and whenever he is ready to go there we are going there with him, no going back.”