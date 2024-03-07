Kano gov’t denies measles outbreak in LGA

The Kano State Ministry of Health has denied the outbreak of measles in Kano Municipal Local Government Area. A statement issued by the ministry’s Public…

A statement issued by the ministry’s Public Relations Unit quoted the Director of Public Health and Disease Control, Dr Imam Wada Bello, as vehemently debunking the story in its entirety.

Daily Trust reported that authorities at Kano Municipal Local Government Council in Kano State had confirmed an outbreak of measles in some parts of the local government area.

The area’s Primary Health Care coordinator, Aliyu Jinjiri Kiru, disclosed this during a meeting of the emergency preparedness committee at the local government secretariat.

Dr Imam, however, denied the report on Wednesday, pointing out that before declaring an outbreak, certain procedures and indices are considered, including laboratory investigations and tests, as well as assessment of the severity of the disease and the number of people affected.

In the case of Kano Municipal LGA, he said, “None of these procedures have been carried out to warrant the declaration of measles outbreak,” urging the people to disregard the story as it lacks empirical and clinical evidence to substantiate it.

The director assured that the ministry is very vigilant on all public diseases that wreak havoc on the lives of the people by taking all necessary measures to contain the effects of such diseases.

He emphasised that the ministry and its 44 LGAs’ Emergency Preparedness Response (EPR) are on the alert to respond to outbreaks in a timely manner in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

Dr Imam noted that the Surveillance Outbreak Response and Management System (SORMAS), a national dashboard that showcased summary of Kano State measles report from January to March 2024, indicated that there were 697 “suspected cases” of measles in 23 LGAs in which Kano Municipal had the highest number of 647, adding that five samples were taken for laboratory test, and none was confirmed positive.

When contacted, the Kano Local Government Primary Health Care coordinator, Aliyu Jinjiri Kiru, to whom the report was attributed, said he had not at any time made such a statement.