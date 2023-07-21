Kano gov’ship tribunal: INEC closes case, presents no witness

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has closed its case in the ongoing Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal. INEC, which is the first respondent, closed…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has closed its case in the ongoing Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

INEC, which is the first respondent, closed its case on Thursday without presenting any witnesses before the three-man panel led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay.

At the resumed hearing, counsel to INEC, E. A. Oshayomi told the court that after a thorough review of the petitioner case, INEC decided not need to call any witness.

“We, having consulted our team leader and the unavailability of our witness, have reviewed the evidence of the petitioner who has not been able to show that INEC did not conduct the election in compliance with the Electoral Act.

“There is nothing before the court now. We humbly applied for the case to be closed.”

Counsel to Kabir Yusuf, R A Lawal SAN, and Counsel to NNPP, John Olusola SAN, did not object.

Earlier, counsel to the petitioner, Offiong Offiong SAN, on July 15, closed their case with 32 witnesses before the tribunal.

“The witnesses included party agents, star witness and subpoenaed witness.”

The three-man panel led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay adjourned the matter until July 21, for the second respondent to open their defence.

Daily Trust reported that the petitioner, APC is challenging INEC for declaring Abba Kabir Yusuf of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) winner of the election that was conducted on March 18, 2023.

The petitioner is also asking the Tribunal to declare that NNPP has no candidate as Kabir Yusuf is not in their register of voters submitted to INEC at the time of the election.

The respondents are INEC, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

