Kano gov’ship poll: We taught Ganduje political lesson of his life – Jibrin

A rep-elect under the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Abdulmumin Jibrin, has said some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congresses (APC)…

A rep-elect under the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Abdulmumin Jibrin, has said some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congresses (APC) in the state who left the party for the NNPP have taught Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje the political lesson of his life.

Jibrin stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politcs Today.

The NNPP defeated the ruling APC during the March 18 governorship election in the state.

He said, “The governor (Ganduje) did not want a lot of us in the APC. So, he practically ensured that he pushed us out of the party. We net back and got ourselves together and taught him the political lesson of his life.

“We made sure he could not breathe in the APC and at the end of the day he caused the APC 18 House of Representatives members, including about seven super members that the country has invested a lot in to train them.

“He caused the APC 34 State Assembly members. I can tell you that some of those lawmakers are quality lawmakers. They lost because it was a vote against Ganduje.”