Kano gov’ship: INEC presents 21 BVAS from 10 LGAs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented before a Kano Election Petition Tribunal 21 Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines as requested by the petitioner, All Progressive Congress (APC).

Daily Trust reports that the tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay had granted prayers of the petitioner, APC, that INEC produces the BVAS machines and voter register.

At the resumed hearing yesterday, 21 BVAS machines from 10 local government areas were brought before the court and were admitted as exhibits to be reserved under the custody of the tribunal.

The local government areas are Ajingi, Gaya, Tudunwada, Gezawa, Bebeji, Karaye, Bunkure, Warawa, Ungogo and Garko.

Mr Ocheka, a staff of INEC tendered the 21 BVAS machine before the court in respect of the petition.

Ocheka informed the court that the BVAS required protection because when the battery runs down a code has to be sent from China before it will be reactivated.

“Because of safety let me go back with the BVAS to the INEC office, when the court needs it, I will bring them back,” Ocheka said.

Counsel to the petitioner, Nureini Jimoh SAN, objected to returning the machines to INEC.

The tribunal adjourned to today for continuation of hearing.

APC is challenging the declaration of Abba Kabir Yusuf of NNPP as winner of the governorship election in Kano held on March 18, 2023 by INEC.

The party, through its lead counsel Offiong Offiong, SAN, also prayed the court to declare Governor Yusuf unqualified to contest the election, alleging that his name was not on the list of NNPP members sent to INEC.

Governor Yusuf, through his lead counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, described the APC’s petition as dead on arrival, academic exercise and frivolous.

