Kano government, Wole Soyinka Centre commend PRNigeria’s Young Communication Fellowship

Kano State Government and Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) have commended PRNigeria’s Young Communication Fellowship for its pivotal role in mentoring and empowering the next generation of communicators.

During the latest cohort’s graduation at the PRNigeria Centre in Kano, Motunrayo Alaka, Executive Director/CEO of WSCIJ, praised Image Merchant Promotion Limited (IMPR) for its transformative efforts in redefining journalism and public relations in Nigeria.

Alaka acknowledged the media organisation’s commitment to bridging the knowledge gap between theoretical understanding and practical application through various mentorship and training initiatives.

She highlighted the importance of equipping young communicators with modern skills, including proficiency in Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, fact-checking techniques, and investigative reporting.

“The digital tools and PR skills the Fellows acquired during the training are indispensable for success and effective within the journalism and PR sectors. These technological competencies extend beyond journalism to academia, enhancing research capabilities, documentation, and data mining,” Alaka remarked.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, praised the management of IMPR for conducting transformative mentorship programs at the PRNigeria Centre in Kano and other locations.

Bature said the fellowship was a groundbreaking initiative that has contributed to the professional development of aspiring communicators. He awarded the Best Fellow, Abubakar Musa Idris, a scholarship to the Public Relations Finishing School in Abuja, along with cash prizes to the runners-up.

“Participants received education in digital tools, AI applications, multimedia, drone technology, contemporary communication techniques, investigative journalism, PR, media research, and data analysis. The skills you have acquired position you as competitive professionals in a fast-evolving digital landscape,” he noted.

IMPR CEO, Yushau Shuaib said: “The goal of the annual fellowship is to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical expertise in journalism and strategic communication, ensuring that young professionals are well-prepared to lead in an increasingly dynamic world.

“The program has provided training to 30 participants across Nigeria. Our centers in Abuja, Ilorin, and Kano will continue to serve as incubators for burgeoning professionals in communication and public relations,” the publisher added.

Alh. Bello Maitama, Sarkin Kofar Dukawuya, presented certificates to the Fellows at the event attended by Kano Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Aliyu Yusuf; Correspondents Chapel Chairman, Aminu Garko; Vice Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mustapha Gambo; Dr. Musa Abdullahi Sufi, Coordinator, Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo Foundation, and Editor-in-Chief, Solabase, Abdullateef Jos.

Launched in 2024, the PRNigeria Young Communication Fellowship, organized by IMPR and supported by WSCIJ and MacArthur Foundation, aims to enhance excellence in journalism and public relations. Zara Ibrahim and Esther Ajibade emerged Best Fellows of the Abuja and Ilorin cohorts.