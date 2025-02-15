Kano: Gov Yusuf, 11 others bag NIM awards

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has been awarded with Managerial Support Award while 11 other prominent personalities have also been acknowledged by the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), Kano Chapter.

The awards were given during NIM (Chartered), Kano Chapter Annual Dinner and Award Night, 2024, held in the state capital.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the Chapter, Alh. Rabo Ado Shu’aibu, FNIM, stated that as the tradition of the institute, annual events were aimed at building capacity and management development to members.

He said the awardees were selected after careful consideration of the roles they played in supporting the chapter which led to achievements recorded during the year 2024.

Similarly, while receiving the award on behalf of Kano state governor, the state’s Commissioner Ministry of Planning and Budget Alhaji Musa Sulaiman Shanono, FNIM, stated that the government would continue to do more to support the institute.

He explained that efforts by the state government to get all civil servants aspiring for managerial posts registered with the Nigerian Institute of Management is on the way for effective management of the state’s affairs.