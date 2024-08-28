Kano gov seeks assembly’s approval for N99bn supplementary budget

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, has requested the House of Assembly to approve a supplementary budget of N99,221,503,569.90 for 2024. The governor’s request was…

The governor’s request was presented during plenary presided over by Speaker Ismail Falgore, who stated that the request was made in accordance with Sections 122 (A) and (B) of the 1999 constitution to facilitate the rapid execution of priority projects aimed at enhancing the welfare of Kano State citizens.

The proposed supplementary budget allocates N33,761,174,555.64 for personnel costs, N34,492,888,103.44 for overhead expenses and N30,969,440,940.80 for capital expenditure.

Following the presentation, the Commissioner for Planning and Budget, Musa Shanono, told the press that the original 2024 budget for the state was N437,338,312,787, hence that if the supplementary budget was approved, the total 2024 budget would rise to N536,559,816,357.84.

Shanono explained that the supplementary budget would also address the payment of the new minimum wage, among other key expenditures.

He also said the government was committed to advancing infrastructural development, human capital enhancement and improvements in the health and education sectors.

Meanwhile, at the same plenary, Yusuf Aliyu, the Member representing Nassarawa Constituency in the House of Assembly, presented a motion urging the government to rehabilitate and reconstruct the Gwagwarwa Mini Stadium.

Aliyu said that the stadium’s state had led to its misuse and increased drug peddling and insecurity in the community.

He stressed the importance of revitalising the stadium to support sport development and improve security in the area, urging the government to prioritise the project.