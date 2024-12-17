Kano gov names Sagagi, 5 others as commissioner nominees

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has transmitted to the State House of Assembly names of six commissioner nominees for confirmation as members of the state executive council.

Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Ismail Jibrin Falgore, announced the nominees while reading the governor’s letter during plenary.

Daily Trust reports that the governor recently reshuffled his cabinet, which saw the sack of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief of Staff (CoS) and five commissioners.

The nominees are Shehu wada Sagagi, Dr Dahiru Mohd Hashim, Ibrahim Abdullahi Wayya, Dr Isma’il Dan Maraya, Gaddafi Sani Shehu and Abdulkadir AbdulSalam.

Daily Trust reports that Sagagi, the immediate past Chief of Staff to the governor made the list after his office was scrapped.

Sagagi was hours after his removal as CoS appointed by the governor as the Secretary and Head of Secretariat of the Shura Advisory Council.

Wayya, who also made the list is the immediate past President of the Kano Civil Society Forum (KCSF) and still an active member of the civil society in Kano.

For Dr Hashim, he is the Project Coordinator of the Kano Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project – a World Bank funded programme designed to tackle the pressing issues of land degradation and climate change in 19 states of Northern Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).