Kano gov an icon of loyalty, compassionate leadership – Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has described the incumbent governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, as an icon of loyalty and compassionate leadership.

Kwankwaso in a statement felicitating the governor on the occasion of his 62nd birthday yesterday said Governor Yusuf has changed the face of Kano through numerous initiatives that cut across different sectors of the state within 19 months.

Kwankwaso said, “The Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has made his mark as an effective doer, from his days as my aide to becoming commissioner and now as the Chief Executive Officer of our state.”

“I am particularly pleased with his empathy for the people and the willingness to always listen to their voices and make decisions that will help make life better for Kanawa.

“In his 62 years, Governor Abba has positively impacted our state, and has distinguished himself as an icon for loyalty and leadership with compassion.”