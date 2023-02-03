Kano: Gawuna, Bashir, Yusuf, Abacha lock horns at Daily Trust debate tomorrow

The governorship candidates of the four leading political parties in Kano State are gearing up to convince voters on why they should choose them when…

The governorship candidates of the four leading political parties in Kano State are gearing up to convince voters on why they should choose them when they meet tomorrow at the Daily Trust governorship debate.

The candidates: Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bashir I. Bashir of the Labour Party (LP), Abba Kabir Yusuf (New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Mohammed Abacha (PDP), have all committed to being part of the maiden event and said they were looking forward to the opportunity to further explain their agendas to the Kano electorate.

All the candidates have promised to appear to give the voters valid reasons why they should be the next governor of the state.

The debate is being organised by the Media Trust Group, the parent company of Daily Trust, Aminiya and Trust TV, on Saturday, February 4.

#Media Trust Townhall: Gawuna, ex-INEC official seeking to sustain Kano gov’ship succession pattern

We won’t tolerate another inconclusive election in Kano — Abba Gida-Gida

Tagged: “Trust Nigeria 2023 Elections Debate”, the debate is expected to give political parties and their candidates for the upcoming general elections the opportunity to get their plans and agendas across to the voters, said the Group CEO of Media Trust Group, Malam Mounir Gwarzo.

Gwarzo said the organiser had already got commitment from the candidates that the debate would be issue-based and focus on specific policy areas, including education, commerce, agriculture, water and sanitation, housing and infrastructural development, and social policy.

He noted that the debate would take place at the Faculty of Communications, Bayero University, Kano (BUK) by 10am, adding that the choice of the English Language for the debate was informed by many reasons, key of which was the position of Kano State and its politics in the country and the sheer fact that people across the country and all over the world were concerned about who would emerge as the next governor of the state.

He further said that to ensure that the residents of Kano State who might not understand the language of the event missed out, the organisers had concluded to simultaneously run a live commentary and analysis in Hausa, which would be broadcast live on partner radio stations: Freedom Radio, Nasara FM, Express FM and Vision FM, while the live event would be broadcast on Trust TV and Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV).

The debate would be moderated by Dr Suleiman Suleiman, Chairman of the Editorial Board/Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Daily Trust; while the Hausa live commentary and analysis would be moderated by Dr Maude Gwadabe, Head of Hausa Service, Media Trust Group.